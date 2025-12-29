Expect Division Rivals to Go After Rams' Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There is a perpetual cloud over the Arizona Cardinals that has been exhaserbated under head coach Jonathan Gannon. For the first few weeks of the season, it appeared Gannon could be turning around a disastor in the desert but after a physical beratement of Emari Demercado after Demercado fumbled the ball before crossing the end zone untouched on a massive run, the Cardinals never recovered.

Demercade prematurely celebrated, the fumbled ball was ruled a touchback and given to the then-winless Tennessee Titans. Down 28-6, the Titans stormed back to win 22-21 and Arizona has only won one game since. This game happened during the first week of October.

And the Cardinals were losers of two straight before that, capping off a terrible season. What should've been Calais Campbell's heroic sendoff has turned into a sour season, and while Trey McBride did break the record for single-season receptions by a tight end, it's clear that the Cardinals need to clean house, with Gannon and Kyler Murray set to depart.

With all that being said, don't be surprised if Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur ends up in Arizona and if he thinks he can turn around the offense, he has the pieces in place to win instantly.

Why LaFleur?

The Cardinals are built to be a high-powered offense. McBride is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, the Cardinals have two excellent young receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson, plus Paris Johnson Jr already takes care of the left tackle question when he returns.

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates with tight end Elijah Higgins (84) after a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are also in a position to get whatever quarterback they want, likely outside of Fernando Mendoza. Jimmy Garoppolo could be a bridge option, and James Conner is the perfect running back for LaFleur's system, as long as he can come back healthy.

Even if LaFleur wants to run it back with Murray, the Cardinals have nearly $40 million in cap space. That's enough for a speed guy like Tutu Atwell and/ or some pieces for the offensive line.

But even better than that is that the Cardinals' defense is ready to roll and I believe if LaFleur becomes a head coach, he'll hire Raheem Morris .

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It remains my belief that Rams' assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant is essentially their defensive coordinator in waiting once Chris Shula leaves because Pleasant runs the secondary, and he's already getting interviews.

I also believe Morris will be fired by the Atlanta Falcons. If there's no job in Los Angeles, why not re-join LaFlear, especially since both men are close and have known each other for over ten years.

The Cardinals have players like Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, and an interesting cornerback duo in Will Johnson and Max Melton.

But the truth is this. Arizona needs a culture, and LaFleur needs a place where he can be him. Arizona is that oasis. The media won't be on his back, ownership will give him the time he needs, and the franchise has enough to surpass expectations for a while. All Cardinals fans want is stability. Make the playoffs often and win the division a few times, and you're the greatest coach in franchise history.

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

LaFleur is a genuinely cool dude who gets along with everyone. He has an extensive resume, comes from both the Shanahan and McVay school of thought, has a massive rolodex to build a staff, and knows the inside out of the 49ers and the Rams' defensive schemes. Just my opinion though.

