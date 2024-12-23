Rams' Offense Gets Major Boost With TE Higbee in Week 16 Win
The Los Angeles Rams offense was finally at full strength when they played against the New York Jets in Week 16. The Rams won a hard-fought battle that has them sitting at 9-6 heading into the final two weeks of the NFL Season. The Rams got an extra boost from veteran tight end Tyler Higbee in the win this past Sunday.
Higbee made his season debut for the Rams in Week 16. Higbee was injured during the Rams wild-card loss last season. The injury has kept Higbee out this season so far. Higbee plays an important role in the Rams offensive. Higbee played well on Sunday. He caught a touchdown from quarterback Matthew Stafford in his first game back and the team was excited for him.
"It was a play that we like, and it is really a play that he has been really good at," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He has had a lot of production. He has been the guy that has really made that play good for our offense over the last handful of years. He has had a few touchdowns on it. But it was great for him to be able to do that. I thought overall for Matthew [Stafford] to get him the ball and then I thought it was a great finish. He had some space on the sideline but to be able to put his right foot on the ground and level that thing off inside and then, it is as exciting as I have ever seen a team for a guy to be able to do what he did and it has been a really long jersey back. There were a lot of guys that were so excited for him because of what he means to them as a teammate as you know more importantly as a human being. And he happens to also be a stud on the football field. He epitomizes everything that is right about this team. Mentally tough, physically tough, resilient. can respond to different types of things. I love him and it was a really cool moment today."
Higbee adds another weapon for Stafford and opens up the pass game down the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE