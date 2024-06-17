Rams Offensive Line Success May Fall On One Specific Player This Season
The Los Angeles Rams made some changes this offseason, from the coaching spots to adding so many key players to their roster. However, the most significant move may be the change of positions of their 2023 draft pick, offensive lineman Steve Avila. Avila, who played and started all 17 games at guard, will make the move to become the team's center.
It is a substantial move, as the Rams chose not to resign Coleman Shelton in free agency and tagged Avila as the new guy to hand off the ball to quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Avila has a new assignment, and he will be vital in getting the Rams to where they want to go. Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times believes Avila's play could make or break the 2024 Rams.
"Avila, a second-round pick in 2023, played well at left guard as a rookie. The Rams opted not to re-sign center Coleman Shelton, believing Avila could handle the added responsibilities of directing the entire line," Klein wrote. "Avila utilized his size and displayed his intelligence and personality during offseason workouts. But that was without pads, contact or real game speed."
Avila is no stranger to the center position, which was his primary position at TCU. He was the anchor for the Horned Frogs during his college tenure, as is the case in the Royal Blue and Sol.
The move has gone swell for Avila, as head coach Sean McVay has noted how well he is adapting to it. The 24-year-old is a big man, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 332 pounds. His size and frame are evident, and his ability to play multiple offensive line positions is a huge plus.
His performance in the new position will be vital, and thus far, it seems like the right move.
