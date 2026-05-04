Rams Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp, OTAs and Training Camp

As the calendar turns to May, there are just over three months until the Los Angeles Rams begin their 2026 campaign. The coaching staff will have a lot of new material to install between now and then as the team prepares for another season.

The Rams will start their offseason with rookie minicamp followed by OTAs and mandatory minicamp before a break ahead of training camp in July. Here are some Rams offseason dates to keep in mind.

Rams Rookie Minicamp Dates: May 8-10

The Rams will get their first look at the 2026 rookie class and undrafted free agents as the players enter the building for the first time. While the Rams don’t have a traditional rookie camp, it will still be a beneficial onboarding period. Instead of on-field work, the Rams typically use this period to help get the rookies acclimated.

This usually ends up being a multi-day orientation that introduces incoming rookies to how practices and meetings are structured and and introduces them to key team personnel.

Still, this will be the first time the team will get to see rookie quarterback Ty Simpson. Many will also be excited to see new offensive playmakers Max Klare and CJ Daniels.

Rams OTAs: May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are the next step on the calendar, and this is where the veterans and non-rookies can participate together for the first time. It’s also a chance to see new relationships and when chemistry between players begins to form.

Head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula will start installing new ideas on offense and defense to see what works and what doesn’t. While practices must remain non-contact, these sessions offer a first look at how the rookies, new faces, and returning veterans all fit together.

Rams Mandatory Minicamp Dates: June 15-16

This is the first part of the offseason that is required for players to show up to. Again, practices aren’t in pads and are non-contact, but this is as close as the Rams will get to a real practice until training camp.

The Rams have several players entering the final years of their contracts. There aren’t expected to be any holdouts, but one player to watch is Matthew Stafford. Stafford and the Rams have been working towards a new deal, but no deal has been signed yet. The Rams quarterback attended mandatory minicamp during his contract dispute in 2024, but a new rookie quarterback in the building could change things.

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