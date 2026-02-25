One Position Becoming Obvious Mock Draft Projection for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that will be a top contender next season, and many will have them getting back to the NFC Championship game. Yes, the Rams want to do that, but this time, they want to make sure they get past that game and get to the big game.

The Rams will have extra motivation going into next season, as they did not go out the way they wanted to last season. That is something that will be on their mind, and getting back and improving is the thing they want to do this offseason.

The Rams want to be better at all aspects of the game. From the coaching staff to the players, to the people upstairs, the Rams are looking to get better in everything they do. On the field, they will need to attack the defensive side of the ball.

The group that needs it is in the secondary. The cornerback position was a problem for the Rams late in the season last season, and some would say that was the reason why the Rams did not win the Super Bowl.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager Les Snead knows what this team needs. That is what Snead does very well. He gets the players that will make the Rams better. That is what he has been doing for a long time, and that is why the Rams have been successful at a consistent level for a long time now. Snead is going to have his way of getting better this offseason, and he is going to look for a cornerback in free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes that the Rams will address the cornerback position with one of their two first-round picks in the draft. Yes, the Rams are the team that has two picks in this year's draft.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"No change for the Rams' first pick from my last mock draft. McCoy didn't play at all in 2025 after tearing an ACL last January, and the medical checks this week in Indianapolis will be key for him. But there's no arguing his on-the-ball production. He had four picks and nine pass breakups in 2024.

The Rams have the sort of roster that can go to the Super Bowl, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to return for another season. But cornerback is a definite weak spot; GM Les Snead has to make that position a priority this offseason."

