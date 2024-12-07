Rams Offensive Success Coming From Tricky Mix
Heading into the Week 14 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams all the talk has been about the Bills offense. The Bills offense has produced all year, with quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook leading the way.
But when you are talking about this matchup you cannot forget about the Rams offense.
The Rams offense is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who also has a good running back in Kyren Williams. The Rams offense also has great weapons with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and young Puka Nacua.
And the supporting cast has shown up all season. Receivers Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Tyler Johnson have all had big moments throughout the season.
The Rams offensive line is continuing to click and can give the Bills pass rush trouble. The Rams offense can attack and beat a defense in different ways. The matchup is more than just one offense.
"It starts with the preparation you know, what we are putting together," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Making the run and the marriage of the run and pass with the formations and some of the actions and stuff like that. It is within the game, sometimes it is you know, hey this is what they are practicing, so we want to do this off of that. Knowing that they are working. You want as much marriage as you can but at the same time, hey this is the runs that look good that we can execute, and then the same thing from a passing standpoint. But first and foremost, at least when we break the Huddle, hey is it run pass, you try to keep the defense off."
The Bills pass rush will try to continue their dominance.
"Like every Bills front that we have had to go against, it feels like every year for the last however many years, except for last year. They just play hard. They are so structured. They are so disciplined. They have a system there you know. They have had a system there, dating back to when Sean [McDermott] was in Carolina, he brought it to Buffalo. They have always felt like a top five defense ... They know what they are doing and they are doing it well. They play together as a team."
