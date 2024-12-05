Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 14 Predictions, Bills Preview
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are seeking to string together a few wins to put themselves in position to win their division. One of their toughest tasks is on the horizon as the Rams will host the Buffalo Bills (10-2) at SoFi Stadium this Sunday afternoon.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his predictions on the matchups around the NFC West in Week 14 and breaks down the Rams' upcoming opponent in the red hot Bills:
The Rams are one of four NFC West teams playing this week and two of them will square off against each other. The division-leading Seattle Seahawks (7-5) will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) who are tied for second with the Rams.
Parody will continue within the division as the Cardinals will snap their two-game losing streak and break the Seahawks' three-game winning streak. Both teams will be 7-6 at the end of the week and tied for first place in the division. The Cardinals will have one of the best offensive games.
The Rams and 49ers are playing non-divisional games and the Rams still have a chance even with a loss on Sunday afternoon to the Bills. The Rams will play hard and compete well, but the Bills offense will be too overwhelming. The Rams will fall back under .500 with a 6-7 record.
The 49ers will host another struggling team in the Chicago Bears (4-8) as they attempt to snap a three-game losing streak. They have grown more and more injured as the season has progressed as they lost both of their starting running backs last week against the Bills.
The 49ers will lose for the fourth-straight week as they have been decimated in several positions with a myriad of injuries. They will drop to 5-8 on the year and look to next season to get healthy and compete for a divison title. This just has not been there and it will continue to trend that way.
The Bills have the second-best scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 29.6 points per game. They rank amongst the middle of the NFL in most offensive categories, but have posted 30 or more points in their last six games along their seven-game winning streak.
Quarterback Josh Allen is having an MVP-type season with over 2,500 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, and just five interceptions. His rushing ability has been sensational this year as he has found the end zone six times with his feet.
Bills running back James Cook has scored 11 times this year with just over 700 yards on the ground. The Rams will face one of the league's best backs for the third-straight week. Top receiver Khalil Shakir has earned 60 receptions for 629 yards and two touchdowns. He will be the top target.
Defensively, the Bills are the best team in forcing turnovers as they lead the league with 17 total. They have forced 13 interceptions with six different players tied for first on the team with two interceptions each. Safety Damar Hamlin has been the best secondary player with 70 tackles and two picks.
The pass rush for the Bills has been fairly solid this year s they have totaled 29 total sacks as a team. Defensive end Greg Rousseau leads the team with 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss and edge rusher AJ Epenesa has five sacks with four tackles for loss and two pass deflections.
The Bills' biggest weakness is their run defense as they are allowed upwards of 120 yards per game on the ground. Running back Kyren Williams will be required to have another strong game to allow quarterback Matthew Stafford to pass effectively. His pocket protection must be serviceable as well.
