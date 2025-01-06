Rams' OL Kevin Dotson on Taking Leadership in Second Year in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams have now finished the regular season. They won the NFC West title for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in the 2021-2022 season. The season started off shaky for the Rams but head coach Sean McVay stayed the course put belief in his team and turned around a season that once looked like it was ending before even getting started.
Amid the offensive struggles in executing plays, the line has done its job very well. They have been able to protect veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford during their run to the playoffs. If they can protect him during the playoffs it is going to make this team hard to eliminate.
"I just took more pride in being that leader role," said Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson. "You know just kind of putting myself in the group. You know try to get that feel for how everybody operates. This year I feel like I was pretty comfortable around the people I play around. I always felt comfortable with Rob [Havenstein].
"I always felt comfortable with anybody I had at center. I know the rest of my line is good. This year kind of tested it out a little more. Just cause you know, I was the only person who played the whole time. And it kind of got me to be able to know my teammates better and more of my teammates. So, I really appreciate being able to know the people next to me. The people who have not played and got the opportunity and they looked to me for that guidance in the game. You know, I am just so happy to be able to do that for them."
Dotson took leadership when the offensive line dealt with injuries in the beginning of the season.
"It is just continuity. Once we all got in the game and then got a few games under our belt. We already knew what our line could be like before the season started ... We knew what could happen if we all you know are healthy, but it did not happen like that exactly ... But once we got the people that were hurt back then you know once you get to play a few games with everybody at the same time, as an offensive line that is all you can do ... The more you can communicate with a person, the easier the games are, the easier it is to block people."
