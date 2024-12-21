Do the Rams Have One Specific Identity on Offense?
The Los Angeles Rams since getting healthy have produced on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line has been a difference-maker over the last few weeks. Protecting veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and getting the run game going has this team playing the best football of the season.
The offense can score with the best of them.
With makes the Rams' offense even more dangerous is when they go on the road, the offense travels well. The run game has shown the ability to take over a game when the passing game is not there.
The Rams' offense, when they get the ball moving on the ground, sets up the play-action plays that head coach Sean McVay loves to call. That is when the offense is unstoppable.
"They can run the football with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum has come along," said former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth. "They have kind of adjusted how they run the football. I think they really to me, have a physical identity to themselves running the football, throwing with Matthew Stafford out of play action, and Puka [Nacua] I think you know obviously had a great rookie year. I think this year he has really cemented like a lot of guys around the league are like, wow we respect the s--- out of the guy."
Nacua has been a difference-maker on this team since coming into the league. In only his second season, there is a case to make that he is one of the best receivers in the NFL.
"He is listed at 215, I do not think he is 215," said former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. "He is a tough guy to tackle. We had them and the 49ers last week, Deebo like, in terms of trying to hit his thighs and tackle him and it is just not happening. He is running through tackles, he is physical, he runs the ball, the amazing catches that he has been making."
The Rams are a dangerous team if you let them get to their identity on offense. Running the ball well sets up everything for the offense. You do not want to be a defense trying to stop the Rams by guessing if it is going to be a run or pass.
