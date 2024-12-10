REPORT: Does the Rams' OL Deserve More Credit?
The Los Angeles Rams entered their home matchup against the Buffalo Bills with many expecting the Bills to continue their massive win streak. On paper, that was a fair assumption as the Bills are one of the best teams in the league and the Rams technically are not.
However, the Rams shocked the world with a massive win. Ryan Cook of The Sporting News recently analyzed whether or not the Rams’ offensive line has received it’s proper appreciation.
“Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua might be hogging the headlines following Sunday’s upset win over the Bills, but ask any Rams diehard, and they’ll tell you the game was won in the trenches. Sean McVay’s offensive line has been a point of contention all year as injuries have led them to rank top five in the league in hits allowed on their quarterback.
"A month ago, Stafford was sacked five times in an ugly home loss to the Eagles, but aside from three hits, the veteran enjoyed a mostly clean day in the pocket for just the third time all season. Surprisingly, the Rams became the first team through 14 weeks to hold the Bills' defense to zero sacks, helping Stafford to his first 40-point game since being traded to Los Angeles in 2021.
“Now in his 16th year, Stafford balled out for 320 yards and two touchdowns, but overall, the Rams’ offense was humming, particularly on third down where they converted 11 of 15 opportunities. Health at this time of year is paramount to any team’s playoff chances.
While the Rams' massive win over the Bills came after having similar success against the New Orleans Saints the week prior, Cook wisely notes that the Bills' defense is far surperior to the Saints' defense.
The fact that the Bills are a much better defense made the Rams' performance on Sunday even more impressive.
“Last week against the Saints, the Rams had their full arsenal of offensive linemen available to play, while that was again the case against a tough Bills front that had just sacked Brock Purdy twice the week prior," Cook said. "The running game, led by Kyren Williams, has also reaped the benefits of a healthy offensive line. Williams rushed for 87 yards and two scores on Sunday, made even more impressive when you factor in the Bills, a team not known for sending pressure this year, blitzed 26.7% of the time.”
