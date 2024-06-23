Rams Predicted To Overtake Offensive-Powered Rival This Season
The road to New Orleans begins in September, and the Los Angeles Rams hope to be one of the 14 teams aiming to return to the pinnacle.
The Rams are expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC after a surprise season in 2023, during which many of their players stepped up big-time. Now, heading into the new year, there is growing optimism that the Rams could take the next step; however, it will be challenging with one of the best teams in the league in their division, the San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers are seeking their third consecutive division title, but the Rams plan to be a formidable foe for that title, so much so that Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted the Rams will take home the NFC West title in 2024.
"Sean McVay & Co. laid the foundation for a divisional run last year," Orr wrote. "With the 49ers reeling from a stinging overtime Super Bowl loss, the Rams can capitalize on a bit of vulnerability and ride their two-headed passing attack to a 12-win season and at least one win in the playoffs. The Rams believed last year and, I think, felt like they could do some serious damage if they'd gotten past the Lions in the wild-card round. Alas, this is a year for unfinished business and to show how quickly general manager Les Snead turned over a roster after going all in for Super Bowl LVI."
The Rams came two games behind of tying the 49ers for the same record, and they have a legitimate chance of conquering the West again. Los Angeles has the best quarterback in the division, aligned with an elite offense that can go hand in hand with the 49ers' elite offense.
The Rams' defense will be the biggest issue without Aaron Donald and the addition of new defensive coordinator Chris Shula; nonetheless, the team is optimistic about their new defense and DC.
The Rams are expected to take the next step in 2024 and show the league, especially the 49ers, that they are a force to be reckoned with, not just another punching bag.
