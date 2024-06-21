Rams News: LA Backup Could Be A Solid Waiver Wire Fantasy Pickup — If He Ever Plays
Newly-signed Los Angeles Rams reserve quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who of course evolved from Tom Brady's Super Bowl-winning backup into a Super Bowl starter in his own right with the San Francisco 49ers, might still have a little gas in the tank as a fantasy football passer, writes Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
Garoppolo will start the season as the backup to L.A. Pro Bowl signal caller Matthew Stafford. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Eastern Illinois product, 32, has been suspended for the first two games of the season due to a violation of the NFL's drug policy.
"After bottoming out with the Raiders last year, Garoppolo will be the backup to Matthew Stafford with the Rams," Howard notes. "We've seen enough of Garoppolo to know he's capable of helping a team win when he's surrounded by good talent, so it's possible he could be a solid Fantasy option if he ever played in place of Stafford. However, Garoppolo's rarely been an accurate passer on throws of 15-plus air yards, so banking on him to be as good as Stafford wouldn't be wise. You could take Garoppolo with one of your last picks in two-QB leagues as a handcuff to Stafford."
Across his seven starts for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, Garoppolo completed 110 of his 169 pass attempts (65.1 percent) for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns (against nine interceptions), while notching a 77.7 passer rating and a 33.9 quarterback rating.
