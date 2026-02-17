Why Rams Need to Beef Up the Defense in Free Agency

One thing that did not finish strongly for the Los Angeles Rams last season was the defense. The defense was strong for most of the season, but it faded away late in the season. That hurt the Rams, and it was a huge problem when the Rams were in the playoffs last season.

The Rams were not able to get after the quarterback in the playoffs as we were used to seeing in the regular season. That led to the Rams' secondary being exposed in the worst way.

The Rams will have to fix that this offseason, because if they do not, that is going to give them a problem next season. We already know what we are going to see and get from the Rams offense; now it is time to feel the same way about the Rams defense. The Rams will have the ability to do that this offseason because they have the assets to trade for a big-time player or sign players that will make them better in free agency. That is a key for the Rams going into next season.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) runs off the field following a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams Focus Need to be in the Secondary this offseason

"When you look at what the Rams did during the regular season and doing the playoffs, their offense was not the problem," said John Breech of CBS Sports. "They were the one team that was able to light up the Seahawks' defense. "When the Rams get to free agency, they are going to want to beef up the defensive side of the ball. Specifically, I am talking about a cornerback. There are a lot of interesting options out there."

"You are looking at Kansas City, Jaylen Watson, and Jamel Dean down in Tampa Bay. It is not often, but this is one of the deepest classes of free agency when you look at the corner. So, if the Rams are going to sign someone and beef up their secondary, that feels like the position they need to go after first. You look around the rest of that division, whether it is the 49ers or Seattle, you need to have some top-tier corners. That is where the Rams should focus in free agency."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay always make moves to make their team better in the offseason. The Rams will do that this offseason, and they will benefit from having an improved secondary next season.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.