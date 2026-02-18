Where Rams' Jared Verse Ranked Among NFL's Best

Since entering the National Football League, Jared Verse has been one of the best defensive players for the Los Angeles Rams. Verse has made noise since the moment he stepped on an NFL field.

Verse was not going to wait around to make his mark, but instead, he got to work, and it has not stopped. Verse continues to be a dominant force for this Rams defense, and he continues to prove why he is one of the best. Verse wants to get better and be the best he can be for his team.

The Rams have been one of the best at getting after the quarterback since they drafted Verse in 2025 as well. Verse has been at the forefront of the Rams' defense is making sure they do whatever they can to disrupt the opposing quarterbacks.

That is not going to stop any time soon. For Verse, now is getting to the big game with his Rams teammates. He will be working hard this offseason to get better and be the best, and come back next season strong.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Verse wants to be part of the best defense, and it starts with him on the defensive line if he wants the Rams to be the best. Verse is turning into a great player for the Rams, and he could be the next great Rams defensive player if he continues to put up seasons like the ones he has had in his first two seasons with the Rams organization, which have seen the best come and play for them. The Rams' defense goes as Verse does; that is why it is important to improve this offseason.

PFF recently came out with their rankings of the best players from last season. And you already know the Rams have multiple players on that list. Verse was part of it, and here is where PFF ranked him for his play of the 2025 season. Verse is going to want to improve from this ranking next season.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

68. EDGE Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Verse amassed 100 quarterback pressures in his second NFL season, tying him for second among edge defenders. While he didn’t win as consistently as he did in his rookie campaign, the fact that he generated an 80.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade for the second straight season highlights how quickly he has developed into one of the NFL's premier players at the position.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.