Rams' Puka Nacua Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade
On Saturday night, one of the most unexpected and jaw-dropping trades in NBA history was executed without any indication or warning.
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to exchange franchise players in a three-team deal. The deal sends Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 Lakers first-round pick to the Mavericks and the Utah Jazz get Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Clippers second-round pick and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick.
The move not only turned the NBA community on it's head, the news set shockwaves across social media, transcending the sports community as many question the reason for the deal.
In Dallas, the local community is struggling to accept the trade with a few fans protesting outside the American Airlines Center, home to the Mavericks. Doncic, a beloved member of the Dallas area, led the team to the NBA Finals last season where they lost the series to the Boston Celtics.
On the other hand, this is the biggest acquisition for the Los Angeles Lakers since they made a groundbreaking trade for Anthony Davis several years ago. Many in the Los Angeles area are still trying to accept that the trade is not a dream and one of the biggest stars in the NBA is indeed set to suit up for one of the most historic franchises in league history.
Rams WR Puka Nacua knows a little something about being the star man in Los Angeles but even he was shocked at what went down.
Having had no warning from media insiders, we have come to learn that the Mavericks did not shop Doncic around and had their eyes set on Anthony Davis from the get go. Not only was the trade unexpected, executives around the NBA are reportedly shocked that a player of Doncic would be available to be acquired and that Doncic was acquired at such a price.
Many around the league are calling the deal a fleece for the Lakers while some point out that Davis' paring with Kyrie Irving gives the Mavericks an opportunity to win now. However most people are still expressing the same belief as Nacua, questioning if they're dreaming.
