Any Trade Involving Matthew Stafford Will End in a Loss for the Rams
While it is highly unlikely the Rams move Matthew Stafford after their Super Bowl winning quarterback announced his intentions to play in 2025, the player and the team have yet to work out a financial agreement that solidifies Stafford's spot on the roster.
While both sides are reported to be ready to get a deal done, after Stafford threatened to hold out of last year's training camp, the deal he signed to avoid that essentially put him on a year to year deal that could become a point of contention during current negotiations if the money and/ or the years don't align with the vision for both sides.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they're going to have to pay Stafford what he wants. There's no point in cutting him and regardless of what value if any a team would give for him, a trade would only result in a loss for the Rams and potentially a new job for Les Snead if things go sideways.
Sean McVay's job is essentially protected no matter what he does unless an off-field scandel were to occur or unless he has at least three consecutive losing seasons. Snead, despite having a long rope, doesn't have a long enough rope to justify trading Stafford and keeping his job if Stafford's replacement does not work out.
First off, a trade would produce no significant value. While Stafford is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the only thing a trade would guarantee is an expensive one-year rental of him and teams are not giving up valuable pieces for a short-term solution at a position that requires long-term answers. Okay, maybe the Colts but let's not go down that road.
Secondly, there is no guarentee the trade would even be executed. Who says Stafford doesn't retire right then and there. He's won a championship, has millions of dollars and he's a family man with a wife and four kids. It's doubtful he's willing to move them or be willing to move away from them in order to play.
A trade option is virtually impossible and it would be a stain on the franchise should they even attempt to explore it.
