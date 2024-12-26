Rams' RB Williams Sounds Off on Higbee's Return
The Los Angeles Rams were at full strength on offense in Week 16, when tight end Tyler Higbee made his return to game action against the New York Jets. Higbee impact was felt throughout the whole game. Higbee in his return also found the endzone, scoring a critical touchdown from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Higbee was out all season because of a knee injury he suffered in last year's playoff game. He was also out due to an arm injury he suffered while rehabbing his knee. The team knows all the hard work Higbee has done to get back on the field. And you saw how happy this Rams team was getting one of the veterans back.
"I mean, it is what you do it for honestly, when you see your brothers like that, to see, when you know all the hard work and all the overcoming he had to do, to be in that position and run someone over and score, that is what it is all about," said Rams running back Kyren Williams. "For me, I was excited. You could tell all of us were excited. We were over there. That is what it is all about ... It makes it, you know, a huge difference. You can feel Higbee and be able to know where he is at. And honestly, just having him in the huddle again is great. Because he just brings that energy. He brings that energy that people can feed off of and enjoy. Being able to have Higbee back is huge for this team."
Williams has been the working horse for this Rams team and is one of the main reasons the Rams are on a four-game winning streak.
"Honestly, I think this team is resilient. We know that we have one goal in mind and that is to win at the end of the day, no matter what. No matter how it is, how it comes down, and no matter what we got to do, you know. Special teams have been huge for us too. That is something you do not go into the game expecting. We are all ready for everything that comes our way. It is a shoutout to this team and you know, who we really are and what we can really do."
