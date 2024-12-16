Rams Reveal the Biggest Keys to Recent Success
The Los Angeles Rams have been on an impressive run going into the latter half of the regular season, winning seven out of their last nine games. This is a huge shift from the start of their season, where they went 1-4 in their first five.
For head coach Sean McVay, a big reason for the team’s shift from the beginning of the season to this point was learning how to connect with them. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said the message of resilience that McVay has passed to the team has trickled down properly.
“I think [resilience on the team] obviously starts with the head coach and then trickles down from there. I think it’s all about just putting the work in and understanding that it’s a journey. You have to find ways to try and win, be tough and resilient. It obviously starts with a head coach, but I think our guys do a great job of falling in line and carrying that message along,” said Stafford.
McVay’s statement about there being “39 guaranteed days left” in the season after their tough loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24 was one that particularly motivated them.
“Sometimes you kick off [Sept. 1] and you go, ‘Man, there’s a lot of football to be played,'" said Stafford. "It’s daunting to look at the whole chunk. He broke it down for us and did a hell of a job going, ‘hey, there’s this many days left.’ It’s a great way to galvanize the group."
Stafford continued, “I thought it was an awesome message. He does such a great job in front of our team at all times, but that was one that definitely resonated with the group. Guys are rallying behind it and continuing to do whatever we can to try and win games.”
In the games since their Nov. 24 loss, the Rams have proved that they are doing whatever they can to win, something that is especially noticed in the contrast between their 44-42 win against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 8 and their 12-6 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 12.
“We challenged our guys a few weeks back to say, ‘Hey, no matter what happens, let’s make sure there’s no regrets after the Philly game," said McVay. "Let’s make sure we bring everything that we’ve got every single day’. Our guys have done that since then. It just so happens it’s coincided with some good results."
The Rams have had many ups and downs across the season up until this point, but the team has made one thing clear — they are not going to just give up.
“There is something to be said about a team that just believes that they’re going to find a way to win games," said wide receiver Cooper Kupp. "You see it over and over again that there is something there when it comes to football of just believing that you’re going to find a way to win and making it happen. I think that’s something in this building that we’ve taken that mindset and it’s going to continue to be what we’re about."
With an estimated three games left in the season, the Rams have the potential to take over the NFC West if they can maintain this resilience.
“You can just feel the momentum," tight end Colby Parkinson said. "You can feel the team coming together each and every week a little bit more, and we’re peaking at the right time. It’s exactly what we want."
