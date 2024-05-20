Rams Revenge Primetime Matchup Makes Top-10 Best Within New NFL Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams are poised to make a splash in 2024. Despite the absence of Aaron Donald, the Rams are still expected to be a formidable force, as they head into the season with five primetime games, a number matched by only eight other teams. This anticipation of their performance without Donald adds an intriguing element to their games.
The NFL is wasting no time giving the Rams some love, as their first game of the season will be their first primetime game, and it will be a doozy. L.A. will head to Detriot to take on the Lions to start the season. It is a highly anticipated matchup, which is why Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com ranked it at No. 4 in his top 10 primetime games.
"The final Week 1 primetime game to be announced was worth the wait. Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff, Part II: Mo' Money, Mo' Problems in Motown? Fresh off a run to the NFC title game and a $212 million deal, Goff leads the Lions into Ford Field for a rematch with last year's wild-card opponent," Bergman wrote. "Stafford performed valiantly in his long-awaited return to Detroit last postseason but came up short. His Rams motor back to the Motor City without franchise legend and Super Bowl hero Aaron Donald, who retired (for good?) this offseason. Detroit used Week 1 in 2023 to prove to the league that it was for real; this time around, the Lions are trying to prove that last season's run to the brink of the Super Bowl -- and through their former franchise QB -- wasn't a fluke."
Stafford vs. Detroit—the team he spent the first 12 years of his career with and brought the city hope again. While he and the team failed to win a playoff game and bring them glory, he is still revered in the city, despite how the crowd treated him for their NFC wild Card matchup.
Nonetheless, this matchup has some interesting storylines. Former Rams quarterback Jared Goff signed a $212 million, four-year extension with Detroit on May 13, which gave him a huge payday. Stafford is looking for a new contract himself.
From the players to the two cities, these two franchises have something to prove and will look for a great 2024 campaign.
One team is looking to take that extra step from the last season, while the other is looking to return to the mountaintop.
