Rams Star Offensive Talent 'Not Feeling Pressure' Entering Crucial NFL Season
Los Angeles Rans superstar Puka Nacua had arguably the best rookie wide receiver season in the NFL's history. There was nothing he could do wrong, and as a fifth-round pick in 2023, nobody expected anything from the BYU product.
Nacua took the hearts of his opponents and stole the hearts of Rams fans and fantasy managers. The 22-year-old was spectacular in his rookie season, but can he do it again?
Putting up incredible numbers for one season is impressive, but maintaining that level year after year is what separates the goods from the greats. Is Nacua capable of doing that again and again? We shall see. In the meantime, he's not putting any unnecessary pressure on himself for a repeat season. Instead, he's focused on doing what's best for the team.
Nacua told the NFL Network crew last week during the Schedule Release '24.
"No, not really," Nacua said on NFL Network's Schedule Release '24 Wednesday night when asked about feeling pressure going into Year 2. "Every week presented a different challenge and who we were playing against and also just trying to make sure I could prepare myself the best way to be able to be there on Sunday and perform my best. I think coming into this year, I think it definitely presents a challenge of just trying to reset the standard. Last year, from what I put on tape and tried to improve in the ways I know I'm capable of and then being there for my team in every which way coach [Sean] McVay asks a lot of us from the offensive side of the ball. I'm super excited for the challenges that come up this year."
The Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick on the third day of the draft. Nobody knew of the Utah kid.
However, that is no longer the case going into the 2024 season. Nacua is coming off an incredible first season in which he recorded rookie records of 105 receptions and 1,486 yards. His catches ranked ninth most in the NFL, and his yardage total landed him fourth.
While that was all nice and great, Nacua and the Rams are focused on repeating that success or doubling it in 2024. it will all start on "Sunday Night Football" on Sept. 8, 2024. The Pro Bowler is looking forward to the challenge and playing the game he loves against the team that eliminated them in the playoffs, the Detroit Lions.
"Oh man, that was so exciting when we got that news the other day," Nacua said. "I almost didn't get any sleep. I was just thinking about, man, all the plays that we are getting ready to improve on and being able to be back in Detroit is going to be a fun one in Week 1."
The journey for Nacua and the Rams will get underway in less than three months.
