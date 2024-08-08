Rams Rise in New Preseason Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams rank No.14 on the latest NFL Power Rankings, moving up three spots.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm cites the depth at corner as his biggest concern for the Rams. The defense overall has to prove themselves after losing the unit's star, Aaron Donald, to retirement. The Rams added linebacker Jared Verse and tackle Braden Fiske to the unit which should provide a bright and promising future in Los Angeles.
The former Florida State defensive linemen have a strong bond going into the season. They were both drafted by the Rams and Verse had the opportunity to be on the call in the war room when the head coach Sean McVay made the call to Fiske.
Thus far into camp, the young duo have had strong rookie showings. Fiske makes power plays with a combination of technique and speed. Verse already looks like a professional at camp thanks to his size and speed.
Edholm also shared the special teams unit needs a complete revamping.
The Rams special teams unit struggled last season, missing a league-high 11 field goals and five extra-point attempts. The Rams are still looking for their kicker for 2024 but one candidate seems to be making strides toward earning the title.
Rookie Josh Karty didn't miss a kick the last two days of camp. Karty was 7-of-7 from myriad distances including two kids from 45-plus yards. Nevertheless, this is just an early assessment and things will be made clear once the season begins.
As for the offense, the unit has an elite trio in quarterback Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua. Although Nacua's injury is less than ideal, this year is an opportunity for Kupp to have another standout season. Kupp has been sidelined for the majority of the last two seasons due to injuries. If both record-setting receivers are on the field together, with Stafford at the helm, the Rams could be looking quite scary.
One thing to look out for in the offense is Steve Avila at center. The switch from guard to center was made in the offseason and it's particularly risky. Avila had a solid performance at left guard last season but moving to center is a lot of pressure on the sophomore. It's just something to watch out for as the season progresses.
The Rams take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the NFL season. This should be an exciting contest given Los Angeles nearly routed the Lions in last year's Wild Card Round.