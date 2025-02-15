Rams Rival 49ers Have Made Massive Financial Commitments and The Bill is Due
The San Francisco 49ers have taken a unique approach to roster building and while it has yielded successful results, the team has yet to win a Super Bowl this millennium. Now a year removed from their loss in Super Bowl LVIII, the team finds themselves in a financial predicament.
According to Spotrac, the 49ers currently have $50.3 million in cap space which is fantastic. They do need to add to their offensive and defensive line as well as finding another defensive back or two but they'll be okay for this season. It's the reality of next season that could force the 49ers to make some tough decisions this offseason.
In 2026, the 49ers are expected to have a dead cap hit of nearly $55 million. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle have a cap hit of 13 million each in 2026 despite both of their deals expiring after 2025. The 49ers love to put money on void years but by doing so, they have had to lose key pieces to their roster in years past.
After both Super Bowl losses, the 49ers had to get rid of a top interior defensive lineman. In 2020 it was DeForest Buckner. In 2024 it was Arik Armstead.
They will lose Charvarius Ward this offseason but that decision has nothing to do with the 49ers. However, after giving Deommodore Lenoir a five-year, $88.8 million deal, the team needs to hope Renardo Green can fill in or they will need to hit on a draft pick because they can't afford another corner.
The team also needs to negotiate Brock Purdy's extension which could cost the team up to $50 million per season and would lead to the departures of several players, including Christian McCaffery.
The 49ers have no succession plan for Trent Williams, George Kittle, or how to supplement Nick Bosa on the defensive line.
So when it comes to the question of why do the 49ers come so close and yet can't get over the hump, it's due to the losses they incur to their roster every year. Those loses were evident in 2025 as Kyle Shanahan once again finished with a losing record.
At least the Rams do not have to worry about that as their interior defensive legend Aaron Donald called game during Super Bowl LVI.
