Rams Celebrate Third Anniversary of Their Win in Super Bowl LVI
Thursday marks three years since the Rams claimed their first Super Bowl victory since moving back to Los Angeles. It was a monumental occasion as Super Bowl LVI became the perfect representation of Los Angeles and the people the inhabit it.
The home team won in their home stadium after an incredible halftime performance featuring some of the most legendary West Coast hip-hop artists in history. For fans who had to watch the franchise come up short during the Chuck Knox years, in Super Bowl XIV, and through the 90s, it was a full circle moment once the clock hit zero.
Sean McVay was finally a champion, wiping away the disappointment of Super Bowl LIII. Aaron Donald achieved the last thing missing from his Hall of Fame career. Les Snead delivered after taking a gamble that could have cost him his career. Matthew Stafford justified his departure from Detroit. Cooper Kupp became the first triple crown winner to win the crown, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP all in one year, and Jalen Ramsey became one of a select few in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, FBS National Championship and be named a Unanimous All-American and an All-Pro.
The best part for Ramsey is that by winning, he denied Joe Burrow and Ja'Maar Chase from joining that select class.
The Rams celebrated in style, pulling up to their old home, the Los Angeles Coliseum. For McVay, that is where he got his start as the youngest head coach in NFL history. After turning around what was one of the worst franchises in the NFL, he cemented his legacy and place among the greats, right next to his grandfather.
The team did not cheap out on their championship ring. In one of the boldest designs in NFL history, the Rams took every step to commemorate their achievement with a personal touch.
While the franchise spent everything to win, their rebuilding process took less time than expected, and with a young, hungry roster, the Rams are determined to win it all once again once the 2025 season rolls around.
