Rams' Rookie DL Reaches Another Accolade
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) did not play very well defensively on Sunday night in a dominant loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2), but one rookie did impress once again, reaching another major accolade within the Rams' organization.
Rookie defensive lineman Braden Fiske had a fine performance, earning his sixth sack and two tackles for loss to bring his season total to eight. He is now tied for the team lead in sacks with second-year linebacker Byron Young.
That one sack against the Eagles made history for Fiske as he joins Shaquille Leonard as the only other player since 2000 to record at least six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries through their first 11 games in the NFL, reported by Los Angeles Rams PR.
Fiske also passed his Young, Aaron Donald, and Robert Quinn for the most sacks by a Rams player through their first 11 games in the league. He has dominated the league early in his career and has shown no sign of slowing down.
It really says something when Fiske's name is involved with Aaron Donald's. He has drawn national recognition with interviews on NFL.com and other posts that have portrayed him as one of the best defensive rookies in the league.
Last week, Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about Fiske's progress throughout his first season and the things he has noticed through the first 12 weeks of the season. The rookie has been on quite the hot streak with five of his six sacks coming in the past four games.
“It's just a cool display of hard work paying off like [Former Ram DT] Aaron Donald always used
to say," McVay said. This guy [Fiske] has been so consistent. He loves the game, he loves the process, he's competitive as hell, he's super coachable, he's conscientious, he's secure enough to be coached
hard and I think he's continuing to maximize his opportunities. I think we played really well as a front, but you see some of the different things that have really elevated his play, given him some opportunities to affect and influence the game and what a huge game-changing play he makes coming around to be able to force the fumble. -- Fiske has been awesome though. He's a stud. I love everything he's about. He's been a major factor the last couple weeks, especially as it relates to affecting and influencing the game from a pressure perspective.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE