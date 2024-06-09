Rams Rookie Not Backing Down From Being Unapologetically Himself
The Los Angeles Rams were able to use their first-round pick this year for the first time since 2016. Since then, the Rams traded their future first-round picks for star players, and it all panned out in 2021, capturing the Super Bowl 56 title. However, it's sort of a new era in Rams football, proven when they used their first-round pick on Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse.
Verse was the first player selected for the Rams in the first round since, Jared Goff. It was a long time coming for the Rams, and Verse wants to prove he was worth it. In the latest episode of the Rams' Behind The Grind," Verse says he will not back down from being unapologetically himself.
"That's who I am," Verse said. "I'm not going to shy away from hiding who I am. This is who I am. I talk a lot. I'm loud. I'm vocal. You gonna hear me. I make a play, you gonna see me hyped up. That's just who I am. I can't hide it. I'm not gonna pull back from anybody."
Although Verse is a first-round selection and went to one of the best football schools in the country, it wasn't an easy path for the Ohio native. His football journey started in Albany, where he went for three seasons and played two after redshirting his freshman season.
"I mean, it just comes from me always being doubted, and I really like to hear my voice. I want others to hear it, I want to be loud," Verse said. "I really just like people to hear me. (Well), not even like to hear me, but it gets me more involved. When other people hear you talking, it gets them more involved, and just gives me, like, a lot more energy. It gives those around me a lot more energy, especially when we're out there making plays. It just gets everybody hyped up and it just hypes me up. It's more of a mental thing than anything."
Verse earned an opportunity to play on a bigger stage after winning the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. He transferred to Florida State in 2022 and was fantastic in his two seasons there, collecting 89 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, and two passes defended.
Verse will continue to do what got him to this stage, and the Rams want him to use that to his advantage. All eyes will be on No. 8 this fall.
