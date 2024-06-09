Rams Rookie RB Compares Sean McVay with Former CFP Champion-Winning College Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to set the football world on fire, and they plan to do so on both sides of the football. However, it's clear the Rams' offense is more well-equipped than their defense, and that's all thanks to their offensive master head coach, Sean McVay.
McVay is one of the brightest offensive coaches in the league, and that's been evident since he took over as head coach in 2017.
McVay's brilliance is not just a personal trait but a quality that he instills in his players, even rookies like Blake Corum. Corum, a promising talent, is ready to make his mark in Los Angeles. This is not surprising, given that Corum honed his skills at the prestigious Michigan University under the tutelage of head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Corum recently appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" and compared McVay to his former head coach Harbaugh.
"Total opposites in terms of their personalities. I think they're both great coaches, but they are definitely total opposites," Corum said. He went on to say what he loves about his new head coach.
"I love coach McVay's energy. He's positive; he's consistent, he's bringing the energy each and every day. Growth mindset even as one of the greatest head coaches in the NFL at this point. I love playing for him; I can't wait to strap up and actually play for him."
Corum comes into Los Angeles as one of the more accomplished college football players, and he's looking to carry that momentum for the Rams. McVay doesn't tend to use his rookies right off the gate, but Corum could be the exception if he continues to impress in camp alongside All-Pro running back Kyren Williams.
