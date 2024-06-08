Rams News: LA Star Praised for Switching Positions After Rookie Season
Following a stellar debut NFL season with the Los Angeles Rams where he started every offensive snap at guard, 2023 second round draft pick Steve Avila is pivoting to the center position this offseason. His new teammate Jonah Jackson, who joined Los Angeles after inking a three-year, $51 million deal as a free agent, relayed just how impressed he was by Avila's apparent aptitude at his new position, which Jackson has seen firsthand during OTAs.
During a conversation for L.A.'s YouTube channel, Jackson spoke with the Rams' J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr about his young comrade:
“That is a big transition. At guard, it’s definitely more demanding physically, but mentally, the pressure’s off. I mean, you just sit there and wait for the guy in the middle to make the call,”Jackson reflected. “So moving to center, you have to break down a defense like that, understand IDs and rotations and everything. And I think he’s coming along great, especially for a second-year guy. This is kind of a fast flip for him. He probably thought he was going to play guard until free agency and everything happened. But he’s doing incredible. He’s on it. He’s lightning fast with his calls. He’s a damn good player.”
“Yeah, I mean, I’m there, too, just in case, but we haven’t had to do that,” Jackson said. “He’s been on top of it. We follow where he wants to go... You’ll see it come Week 1. That’s all I got to say.”
Jackson, who previously had spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, is now the Rams' starting left guard, and his addition has caused ripple effects across L.A.'s entire offensive line.
