Rams' Sean McVay Points To Resilience To Bounce Back Against Patriots
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) are in dire need of a bounce back performance this week in Foxborough, Mass. as they will travel to face the New England Patriots (3-7). Rams head coach Sean McVay gave his thoughts and is confidence in his team's resiliency to respond after a brutal loss last week.
The Rams failed to score a touchdown last week, falling 23-15 to the Miami Dolphins at home on Monday Night Football. It was an uncharacteristic performance for a team that had won their previous games are now are on the hunt to get-right and become a .500 team once again.
"It was uncharacteristic and you talk about, you say, 'Hey, I think we're a lot closer to that team that won the three games.'" McVay said. "You can't allow one three-hour window... In some instances, there were some positives from the defense and different things like that, and special teams. A lot of good learning opportunities from an offensive perspective. I like the way that the guys have come back. If there is anything that I do know about this football team, there is a resilience, there is a grit, there is a mental toughness, and there is an ability to respond. I think they've had a good week and I'm looking forward to capping it off the right way today. It's a great challenge going into Foxborough. They have some good positive momentum going, but I expect our guys to be ready to go and play well."
McVay mentioned how the loss was more of a learning experience for the offense. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is one of the more skilled coordinators in the league currently and coupled with McVay's play calling, the Rams should see immediate adjustments this week in New England.
The challenge of entering Foxborough as a favorited team is always a dangerous position. The Patriots defense is coming off a nine sack performance against the Chicago Bears and will seek to replicate that performance.
The Rams offensive line will need to be better after allowing four sacks and a significant amount of pressure against the Dolphins. It will be telling what type of team the Rams are after this week.
If they are able to make the corrections just one game after their worst performance, it will say a lot about them and prove that they can compete for a Wild Card spot and possibly a division title. McVay could not be more confident in his group to respond positively.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE