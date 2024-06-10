Rams Showed Interest In Signing Veteran CB This Offseason Before He Retired
The Los Angeles Rams have used this offseason to put the roster into a better place for contention after falling short in the postseason last season. The team wanted to build it more well-rounded and they brought in more depth across the board.
One of the areas that the team still lacks in is the secondary. They have talent in the secondary but they could use some more help. But it's not for a lack of trying on the part of the front office.
According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Rams showed interest in potentially signing veteran cornerback Steven Nelson before he retired. Nelson spent last season with the Houston Texans.
Nelson would have been a good addition to the Rams if they could have landed him. He has played in the league for years as a productive piece to the puzzle.
Los Angeles was one of many teams that tried to land Nelson but he decided it was best for him to hand his cleats up. The Rams can always look elsewhere before the season starts or even try to circle back to Nelson during the year. We have seen players come out of retirement in the past so maybe it happens again.
Either way, it's good to see the front office trying to upgrade the roster before the season. It's a Super Bowl or bust year in L.A. again so the pressure is on.
