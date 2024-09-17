Rams Sign Kicker to Practice Squad Amid Concerning Injury to Josh Karty
As we enter Week 3 of the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams are deeply affected by a wave of injuries. From their star wide receivers to their offensive lineman to their cornerback, L.A. is struggling to cope with the challenges.
While their star, skilled position players have been dealing with injuries, you could also add their kicker, Joshua Karty, to the long list of injured players.
Karty is dealing with a groin injury, so the Rams have signed kicker Tanner Brown from the practice squad.
Although Karty is dealing with a groin injury, head coach Sean McVay said he is expected to play Sunday. The signing of Brown is more of an insurance move on the Rams' part.
Brown went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, one of two kickers signed by the team to compete for the starting role. Christopher Dunn, the other player signed, was released on June 16, leaving Brown as the team's only kicker.
Ultimately, the Rams waived Brown in late Aug. 2023. In mid-January, Brown signed a reserve/future contract with the Rams. However, the Rams waived him in mid-August before they signed him to the practice squad. If Karty cannot go, Brown will be considered their kicker for the moment.
Karty, 22, was drafted by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 209 pick in the sixth round. The 22-year-old attended Standford, and in his first season in 2021, he went 27 for 27 on extra points and 10 for 15 on his field goals.
The following season, Karty finished the 2022 season, going 24 for 25 on his extra-point attempts and 18 for 18 on field goal attempts, with a long of 61 yards. Karty was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award for his performance that season, awarded to the nation's best kicker.
In his final season at Stanford, Karty went 21 for 21 on extra points and 23 for 27 on his field goal attempts. He declared for the NFL Draft after the 2023 college season.
So far this season, Karty is 3 for 3 in his field goals and extra points.
The Rams will take on the 49ers for their Week 3 matchup, their first home game of the season. In all likelihood, Karty will trout out there on Sunday.
