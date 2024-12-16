Rams' Stafford Has Been Incredible In The Holiday Season
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have seen unbelievable play from their 16-year veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford who has played as good as any quarterback in the league over the past several weeks. His dominance in the month of December is something to be studied.
Since joining the Rams in 2021, Stafford has played in 12 games in the month of December, combining for 24 touchdowns and just interceptions with an insane 11-1 record in games in the final month of the calendar year.
Following a fairly silent performance in a win over the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) this past Thursday, Stafford was asked about his stories success in the late season and what has motivated him to perform at his best at the most crucial times of the year.
"This is what it’s all about. It’s what you work so hard for," Stafford said. "I just think back on all the
OTAs, all the August training camp days, all the early season injuries, struggles and things you have to
overcome to try to give yourself a chance to have an opportunity to play meaningful football. In this
month in my career, I've had quite a few Decembers that you were just trying to play good football to
play good football. We have an opportunity to keep our season alive every single time we go out there and play. That's a whole lot of fun. I think our team has shown we can win football games any way you want in a four day span. We have to continue to get better. By no means was it a great performance by us as an offense tonight, but that was some good team football.”
Last season, the Rams went 7-1 in their final eight games to clinch a Wild Card playoff spot with a 10-7 record. After a 1-4 start this season, the Rams have won seven of their past nine games and are making a major playoff push, just a half-game back of first place in the NFC West.
It is alwasy a full team effort, but Stafford deserves a large majority of the credit for the late season surges that this team continues to put together on an annual basis. In the past five games, Stafford has combined for 12 touchdowns passes without an interception. Unbelievable numbers.
With three games to play and two being within the division, Stafford has always shown his ability to play at an elite level when they need it the most. If the Rams' playoff hopes comes down to the final two games of the year, you can almost guarantee Stafford will come up clutch in big moments.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE