Rams' Matthew Stafford Nearing Historic Mark
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League. He helped keep a sinking Detroit Lions and team relevant for over a decade.
Stafford has been with the Rams for some time now and has continued to play well on the backend of his career. He has continued to accomplish many goals, such as the one he is about to hit.
His 160 passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers brought him to within 500 yards of 60,000 career passing yards. Rams head coach Sean McVay credits Stafford with being a student of the game.
"Obviously, the film, when you have access to just the different ways of him as a competitor, even some of the 'mic'd up' stuff that makes him so special and endears him to his teammates," McVay said. "The ability to activate all parts of the field with the way that he's been blessed to be able to throw the football, but the work that he puts in to be able to do that. I think the thing that really stands out when you're with him day in and day out is his preparation, the consistency, how much this guy loves football, how much he puts into it, and how much we're able to put on him as a result of his mental capacity."
McVay noted that Stafford's competitive drive has helped lead the two of them to the pinnacle of the sport.
“I mean, the guy is the ultimate competitor, and I think what's really special about Matthew is he understands what it takes to be able to find ways to get it done," McVay said. "You look at the difference between Sunday and Thursday, but what I will say that I thought was incredibly impressive about Matthew is [that] he orchestrated three scoring drives to end that game. He makes a play where he recognizes a busted coverage on a key third down where he’s able to just dot a seam on Colby Parkinson.
"I don't know that many people in the world recognize it as quickly as he did to make that kind of play. I think it's the preparation, the stuff that goes on, and how smart he is that we've kind of talked about before. Those are the things that stand out to me, and consistency over time. When you're doing the things that he's done, you're in a very rarefied air. It's all earned, and it's been a lot of work, and he's a special person and player."
