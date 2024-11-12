Rams' Stafford Has Blunt Response For Offensive Woes
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) struggled on offense in their 23-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Matthew Stafford answered questions following the loss in reference to the lack of offensive execution.
“It was just negative place at the wrong times," Stafford said. "Whether it’s a turnover, a sack, an inefficient play on first down or whatever it was. We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit in that kind of strike zone area, 30-yard line-ish area. That was probably the difference in the game and not coming up with touchdowns.”
The 16-year veteran was asked if there was a different energy on the field from previous games. It was the worst offensive performance from the Rams since their Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"No. We're out there battling. I felt like it was a little bit of a game where they were going to try to keep a shell on the coverage and play a bunch of different variations of two deep, forcing me to check the ball down to guys and I was trying to do that early. If you're going to do that, you have to be ultra efficient. One play here or there can make the differrence, and we just didn't do a good enough job of overcoming those."
The one thing that is for certain is that the Rams were inconsistent on offense, specifically on third down and in scoring situations. They were just 3-12 on third down and 0-3 in the red zone on Monday night, being unable to put together full scoring drives for touchdowns.
"We were tonight," Stafford said. "Tonight, it was a little bit of this and little bit of that. We got a sudden chance and we turned it back over. I turned it over earlier with the tipper interception. [We] did some really good things and then weren't good enough in some areas. Yeah, I would say tonight we were inconstent."
The Rams also returned a pair of starting offensive linemen after an extended stay on the injured reserve listed. Second-year linemen Steve Avila had been out since Week 1 with a knee while veteran tackle Jonah Jackson had been out since Week 2 with a broken scapula.
It was both of their first games back on the field and needed to readjust to game speed.
"Nothing for me, nothing," Stafford said. "I trust those guys. It was their first game back in a while, talking about Jonah and Steve [Avila] but I'll check the tape. We'll see. I know the character of those guys are going to go back to work and continue to do everything they can to try and play as good as they can like we all are. We all have to at that point. That's what we do every single week. No matter if we win the game or we lose the game, see where we can be better and go back to work."
The Rams will regroup and focus on their Week 11 road matchup with the New England Patriots (3-7). A much better offensive showing will be needed to climb back to .500 on have somewhat of a chance to win the division.
