Rams Star Among NFL Leaders In Unique Stat
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the NFL's most impressive wide receiver tandems in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, although we haven't seen the duo on the field all that much in 2024.
As a result of injuries to Nacua and Kupp, another Rams pass-catcher has emerged as a top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford: Demarcus Robinson.
Robinson has logged 21 catches for 327 yards and five touchdowns this season, the latter of which is already a career high through just eight games.
So, what has gotten into Robinson where he is suddenly punching in scores regularly?
Well, he is among the league leaders in a very unique stat: end zone targets.
As a matter of fact, Robinson is tied for fifth in this category.
Most of the other names on that list are not surprising, as they are typically No. 1 or No. 2 receivers. But Robinson, a guy who entered the season as the Rams' clear No. 3 and who has been an auxiliary option since entering the NFL in 2017?
It's certainly jarring to see Robinson's name on such a list, but many have liked the 30-year-old and have felt he has been underutilized throughout his professional career.
Robinson has definitely been somewhat of an unsung hero for Los Angeles in 2024, as he has helped hold down the fort with both Nacua and Kupp missing considerable time.
Four of Robinson's touchdowns have come over the last two weeks, and he most recently snared six balls for 94 yards and a couple of scores in LA's pivotal Week 9 win over the Seattle Seahawks. That included a sensational game-winning, one-handed grab.
The University of Florida product was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the first six years of his career with the Chiefs, only finishing with over 400 yards receiving twice.
Robinson then spent one season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he hauled in 48 receptions for 458 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2022 before joining the Rams.
During his debut campaign in Hollywood, Robinson caught 26 passes for 371 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
He is absolutely on pace to shatter those numbers this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE