A New Star Could Be Emerging For the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) have found another strong receiving option in eighth-year veteran wide out, Demarcus Robinson. He was a big help to the offense while multiple pass catching stars were sidelined with injuries the past several weeks.
Robinson is in his second season with the Rams and even while playing 16 games last season, only received 39 targets. His involvement this year was forced to increase when both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.
Now that both are healthy, head coach Sean McVay has liked what he has seen from Robinson and has continued to thrive as he scored two touchdowns in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Even with both of the Rams top receivers on the field, Robinson was still a highly targeted option.
"He's always been a really good player," McVay said. "I thought when he did a great job for us, I was really just as impressed with the two catches that everybody sees that go for touchdowns and what he did without the ball. I thought he competed well without the ball. I thought he was working good edges when he was running routes and the ball didn't go his way. I think we saw that emergence from DeMarcus last year.
The 2020 Super Bowl champ has solidified a role as the third option and at times can be used in an even bigger role. With Kupp and Nacua being out for several weeks, quarterback Matthew Stafford is more likely to frequent the ball to the guy he has been throwing to for the last month.
"Matthew Stafford and him have a really huge amount of trust with one another," McVay said. "I do think that when you can get guys settled into spots that they're comfortable with, that's where they thrive. When you bring two guys back, and he's in more consistent positions than what he's accustomed to, I don't think it's by coincidence, but it's also a credit to his work and his ability to continue to stay the course. He's on the backside of one of those progressions and does a great job of understanding the timing and rhythm. We were running a concept where he does a great job winning on his release, the ball gets up and down, gets the pass interference, and still is able to finish."
As the season progresses, Robinson will continue to receive more targets and has already become an integral piece of the offense. He will be heavily relied on if this team wants to win the NFC West or sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
