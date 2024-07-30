Rams Star Believes LA Was Robbed in Playoff Game vs Lions: 'We Should've Won'
The Los Angeles Rams still hold a bitter taste in their mouths after their wildcard playoff loss to the Detroit Lions last January. The Lions defeated the Rams 24-23 at Ford Field, knocking the Rams out of the playoffs in the closest game of the weekend.
The Lions took a 24-17 lead in the middle of the third quarter. The Rams got two red-zone possessions after, but were unable to convert those drives into touchdowns and instead settled for two field goals. They took one more possession into Lions' territory, but a holding penalty moved the Rams back and gave them a 3rd-and-14. Matthew Stafford threw incomplete toward Puka Nacua, and the Rams punted. The Rams would not get the ball back again.
The Rams will get their shot at revenge to start the 2024 season, as they return to Detroit for their first game of the season. Rams running back Kyren Williams is looking forward to the game, but believes his team should have won last time around.
"We're gonna start it off like a playoff game, why not start the season off like we're going to end it. I'm excited for it, I'm excited to go back to where we should have won," Williams told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.
Beyond the revenge game narrative, the game holds special meaning for several of Williams' teammates in the backfield. This another return to Detroit for Stafford, who spent the first 12 years of his career playing for the Lions. The game marks the return to Michigan for rookie running back Kyren Williams, who is coming off a national championship win with the Wolverines.
Expect Rams-Lions to be one of the top games and storylines of Week 1, especially with two NFC contenders facing off immediately.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Addresses Being at Rams Training Camp Amid Summer Contract Issues