Rams Star Explains Careless Move, Ejection
The Los Angeles Rams pulled out an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks to jump from last place in the NFC West to second place. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams are right back in the mix of the division race.
This means they are also in the mix for a playoff berth with a makeshift roster that has suffered numerous injuries.
However, Sunday against the Seahawks, the Rams had to revert to playing without one of their best players who recently returned from an injury. Though wide receiver Puka Nacua did not miss more time with injury, he missed the second half of Sunday’s game because of an ill-advised move he made during the first half.
The Rams were trailing the Seahawks 6-3 shortly before halftime. Matthew Stafford dropped back to throw but his pass to Nacua was intercepted by the Seahawks. On the return, a Seahawks defensive back continued to block Nacua, which the receiver did not like one bit.
During the play, Nacua let his feelings be known and threw a punch at the Seahawks defender, which was obviously seen and flagged by the officials. Nacua was subsequently ejected from the game and the Rams were forced to finish a pivotal NFC West matchup without one of their best players.
After being ejected, a stunned Nacua stayed on the sidelines momentarily before eventually making his way to the locker room. Nacua finished the game with one reception on four targets for 11 yards, which likely was part of the reason for his frustration.
A subpar performance at no fault of his own in a game the Rams desperately needed to win was apparently too much for Nacua. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Nacua had a “helpless feeling” while watching the Rams finish the game without him.
He called his penalty and ejection a “learning experience.” The talented receiver acknowledged letting his feelings get the best of him.
The Rams have already missed Nacua for much of this season and their 1-4 start showed how unfavorable of a situation that is. While Nacua’s passion for the game should undoubtedly be appreciated, he has to control his emotions going forward.
At 4-4 and in the thick of the NFC West race, the Rams cannot afford to take the field without Nacua too many more times this season.
