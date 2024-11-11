Rams Star Has High Praises for WR Room
They are only halfway through the season, but the Los Angeles Rams have already had an interesting season.
To start the season the Rams were dealing a lot of injuries. The majority of them came on the offensive side of the ball.
With all the injuries, the Rams started slow with a 1-4 record. But the one win came against their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers.
But now that has all changed. The Rams head to their Monday Night matchup with a three-game winning streak. A big part of that was getting second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua back from injury. Nacua had a great rookie season where he broke records.
Now with Nacua back, this Rams offense is at full strength. And Nacua has improved from what was a great first season with the Rams.
"It seemed like he was ready to go from the jump," said Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. "We had an issue with him because he kept blocking linebackers, when you are not supposed to block linebackers. But you know you would rather pull someone back and say look someone is already to the linebacker, you can block the safety. You could block the corner. But Puka has the willingness to go in and do what he needs to do. And that is what you need at the beginning if you are willing to do it, coaches can teach you how to do the rest."
At full strength, the Rams offense is one of the best in the NFL. Led by head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"There are so many guys that can make plays. You have seen what TJ [Tyler Johnson] has done this year. You saw what J Whit [Jordan Whittington] did when he was able to fill in for a while there. Tutu [Atwell] was able to. The depth that we have in this room is pretty special. So, certainly love being, just having everyone up. I think the main thing is being able to get into like you know, come into a game and be like everyone is up. We are all ready to go. That is a pretty cool feeling. We are excited about it.
