Rams' Star Looking For NFL Debut Repeat Against Seattle
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) got their first taste of what young star wide receiver Puka Nacua had in store for their offense after the very first game of his career in Week 1 of the 2023 season. It just so happened to come against the Rams' upcoming NFC West opponent.
In his NFL debut on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) in Week 1 last year, Nacua went off with 10 receptions for 119 yards. The fifth-round draft pick put the entire league on notice and was welcomed to NFC West competition with an incredible game in enemy territory.
Nacua had 15 targets in that game and like any young receiver, had his fair share of dropped passes. He was easily able to recover for the first of seven 100+ yard receiving games in 2023.
"I thought it was really cool," teammate Cooper Kupp said earlier this week regarding Nacua's NFL debut performance. "Kind of spoke to some of the things that he had to go through during that year. He had some ups and downs that game too, or some plays that he wanted back, but being able to respond to them over and over again, I just thought that was incredible. You saw just saw his competitiveness and his willingness to do whatever it is that was asked of him. It was really impressive because he had some drops early and then was able to come back and it’s like hey there was no blink from him. I’m going to keep competing and keep throwing me the ball and he kept making some really tough catches. I thought it was really a foreshadowing of what the year was going to be.”
It was very similar to Nacua's return performance last week. Responding from an extended right knee injury that kept him out for five games, Nacua dropped the very first pass he was thrown. He quickly shook that off, catching the next seven passes, garnering 106 yards.
In reference to that injury, Nacua has only played two games this season after getting hurt in Week 1 against Detroit. A grade-2 knee PCL strain kept him on the injured reserve list until last week and he is still feeling the remnants of that injury.
Nacua banged up that knee once more in practice on Thursday and did not practice Friday as the Rams took extra precautions. He is currently listed as questionable but should be able to go on Sunday in his return to Seattle.
