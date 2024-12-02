Rams Star RB On Season-High Performance
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a much-needed win on Sunday afternoon with a 21-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints (4-8) and third-year running back Kyren Williams was the star of the show, posting a career-high 104 rushing yards with a touchdown score to spark the comeback.
Williams' performance was his best of the year and the second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also scored his 10th touchdown of the year which puts him tied for fourth in the NFL with three other backs. Williams spoke on how he felt on earning the best performance through 12 games.
"It felt great, it felt like I was myself and I was out there playing like that, I was playing instinctual football," Williams said. "I had great energy and I was distributing that amongst the team and we was just out there playing ball and having fun. So it feels good honestly, it feels good to get back to me."
The Rams were shutout in the first half and were unable to create any sort of offensive production against the second worst defense in the NFL. Williams knew at the halftime break that there were no doubts that they would respond positively and they did just that.
On the opening drive of the second half, Williams punched it in for a four-yard touchdown run that would turn a 6-0 deficit into a 7-6 lead. That score completely changed the momentum of the contest as the Rams went on to score 21 second half points via three touchdown scores.
"We knew the second half, we was coming out there and that half was going to be ours," Williams said. "We knew that as a running back group, we knew that as an offensive line, and as offense in general. We just knew that we're going to take over and we seen how the runs were hitting in the first half, so we were excited to come out and do the same thing in the second half."
Williams did an incredible job of protecting the football and playing hard nose, hungry football on the ground. With five games left to play and a potential playoff spot up for grabs, he is determined to continue his success and work towards imroving every single week.
"I got to continue to keep on the details, continue to, like I said, be who I am," Williams said. "Continue to have fun with this game because I feel like when I'm having fun, I'm able to do a lot of things, I'm able to create a lot of plays."
