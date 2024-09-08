Rams Starting OL Will Likely Be Out For Season Opener vs Lions
The Los Angeles Rams will kick off their season tonight against the Detroit Lions in an NFC Wild Card round game rematch. While the excitement is at an all-time high for the Rams, they will be without veteran offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said Havenstein "should be out" for tonight's primetime matchup.
Jourdan Rodrigue shared the enws via Twitter/X.
Havenstein made the trip with the team to Detroit, but he has yet to practice fully leading up to the game. As reflected on Friday's injury report, the veteran offensive lineman has been dealing with an ankle issue. Warren McClendon will likely replace the nine-year veteran at the right tackle position.
Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed his confidence in McClendon to Rams senior writer Stu Jackson.
"I've got a lot of confidence in Warren (McClendon Jr.), and some reps that he's gotten in Rob's absence, the improvement, the maturity, the growth," McVay said. "And so we'll see."
He was limited on Wednesday, Tuesday, and Friday. With the Rams already underdogs with a +4.5 spread in this game, the offensive line will have its hands full.
Without Havenstein, the Detroit pass rushers will be in for a treat, especially Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, who has been the engine for the Lions' defense since he stepped into the league.
Injuries have been the name of the game for the Rams, and this type of injury is the last thing the Rams need, especially at the start of the season. Two seasons ago, the Rams' offensive line was depleted as they used over 10 lineups for that position. As for the 2024 season, L.A. will start it without one of their key pieces.
The Rams were already entering Week 1 with some question marks about a few players, whether that has to do with injuries or not. L.A. could probably be without a few players to start the season, including cornerback Cobie Durant, offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, and cornerback Tre'Davious White, who were all on the injury list as of Friday.
The Rams will look to get some revenge on the team that knocked them out of the playoffs, and it won't be easy. The Lions are a team looking to take the next step and be considered true contenders in the 2024 season.
The Rams will try to do the same, even though not many people believe they can. Regardless, this primetime game will be worth watching.
