Rams' TE Officially Ruled Out for Sunday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen was ruled out for Week 2, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Prior to Friday's practice, Allen was listed as doubtful but the Rams confirmed he wouldn't play against the Arizona Cardinals in an updated report.
Allen is one of many players that is dealing with an injury. Rams safety Quentin Lake, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, and cornerback Cobie Durant are listed as questionable for the Week 2 road game.
Nevertheless, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects all three to play. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein is also expected to play. He didn't carry an injury designation on the latest report but was initially labeled with an ankle injury which later turned into a foot injury.
Havenstein has practiced in a limited capacity this week, but McVay provided a positive report for the right tackle who missed the season opener.
"(Havenstein) should be good," McVay said via the team transcript. "He's had a really good week."
Warren McClendon Jr. filled in for Havenstein at right tackle against the Detroit Lions. In Week 2, McClendon is a potential candidate to start at left tackle.
"I saw a guy that has really stretched himself, where there has been growth," McVay said of McClendon. "I think he's played really well at right (tackle). He's done a great job of getting a bunch of experience that we wouldn't have anticipated if it weren't for some of the absences of guys on the left side. And so to be able to play either or, especially when you get back to full health, if he ends up being a swing tackle, that's super important. And so I've been pleased with Warren. He's continuing to grow. I think he's really coachable. The game makes sense to him. And so there's been a lot of good things to see from him."
The Rams are slowly getting a better picture of what the offensive line will look like in Week 2. Left tackle Alaric Jackson isn't injured, but he will miss the road game. Jackson is currently serving his two-game suspension.
It remains uncertain how the offensive line will look in Week 2, but if Havenstein were to play it could look something like this: McClendon (left tackle), Jonah Jackson (left guard), Beaux Limmer (center), Kevin Dotson (right guard), and Havenstein (right tackle).
McVay expects Dotson to play, despite not practicing this week.