Rams vs Cardinals: Expert Predictions For NFC West Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to avenge their tough loss last weekend to the Detroit Lions and will be taking on the Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles takes to the road once again and is looking to get a big divisonal win.
If the Rams can get the win, they will feel much better about themselves heading a matchup with the rival San Francisco 49ers the following week. But who wins this game?
The team members of Rams on Sports Illustrated have you covered with predictions for the game.
Matt Levine: The Rams have been banged up all over the roster which could cause some issues in this game. The Cardinals looked very good against the Buffalo Bills on the road last week and could bring that momentum into this game. The injuries will be tough to overcome and the Cardinals pick up the big win against Los Angeles.
Prediction: Cardinals 30, Rams 20
James Brizuela: The Rams are dealing with a host of injuries on the offensive line and to star Puka Nacua. Still, they always find ways to make their roster work. Divisional matchups are always tough, but expect Los Angeles to come away with a hard-fought victory.
Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 21
John Robinson IV: The Rams have been decimated by injuries to their offensive line and Arizona should exploit that deficiency in route to a win.
Prediction: Cardinals 24, Rams 17
Valentina Martinez: Although the Rams have already lost a number of players to injury, they’ll get the job done in Arizona. It’ll be another round of hero-ball and the Rams will earn a big win.
Prediction: Rams 26, Cardinals 16
Jeremy Hanna: This is a tough one. Both teams lost last week in close games that could have gone either way if a few things went differently. However, the Rams are a lot more banged up than the Cardinals, with multiple key players injured. Unless Matthew Stafford pulls off a miracle, which he can do, Arizona gets the win this week.
Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 23
Eva Geitheim: The Cardinals should be a pesky opponent to many like they were against Buffalo in Week 1, but I do not see the Rams going 0-2 and the Stafford-led offense should be able to do enough to get the win.
Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 17
Ricardo Sandoval: Although the Rams are a depleted bunch, they have owed the Cardinals in the Sean McVay era and that shouldn't stop now. The Cardinals are a better team in 2024 with a healthy Kyler Murray on their side but the Rams have enough on their side to take care of their division rivals. As long as the Rams' offensive line stays intact on Sunday, L.A. should be able to come out on top.
Alex Kirschenbaum: After falling to old pal Jared Goff's Detroit Lions in a Wild Card game rematch, the Rams are looking to post their first win of the season, which they should do comfortably against a chippy Cardinals club that gave the mighty Bills a scare.
Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 13