Multiple Rams Superstars Make Strides Towards Return From Injury

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy at the right time. The Rams saw Tyler Higbee and Quentin Lake return from injured reserve while Davante Adams, Alaric Jackson, and Kyren Williams take strides towards playing either this week against the Cardinals or in the Wild Card round.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Participate

Blake Corum (Ankle), Josh Wallace (Ankle), and Kevin Dotson (Ankle).

Limited

Davante Adams (Hamstring), Braden Fiske (Ankle), Jaylen McCollough (Hip), Alaric Jackson (Knee), Omar Speights (Ankle), and Kyren Williams (Ankle).

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This marks Adams' first practice since getting injured. Adams is not expected to play this week but the Rams believe he will be in a position to play in the Wild Card round.

Williams is also expected to play this week.

“He told you that so it's no secret," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Williams' playing. "He's doing the walkthroughs, obviously we'll have practice today and I don't know what his status is. I'll leave that to [Vice President of Communications] Artis [Twyman] and [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and all of them, but he's a warrior."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"If he's out there, one, he's going to be out there because he knows he can perform at the level that he's capable of, helping this team move the ball forward and score points. I’m not worried about him. He's a warrior.”

Full

Xavier Smith (Chest), Tyler Higbee (Ankle), and Quentin Lake (Elbow).

This marks Lake's first practice since being placed on injured reserve earlier in the season. Lake stated that he's taking this week to get reacclimated with the defense before he straps up for the playoffs.

“There's a Bible verse I always talk about," stated Lake . "It's Romans 8:18 and it’s, ‘The pain today is nothing compared to the joy that's coming.’ Understanding that this game can get taken away in an instant. I've been there before where I've been out of games and you appreciate what you've lost with being out. I miss being with the guys and laughing every day, being in the meetings."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and safety Quentin Lake (37) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"At the same time, you understand that I was very grateful because I said this when I first came out of surgery too. I said, ‘I can still throw with my right arm. I can still walk around.’ Unfortunately, I couldn't really write because I was in the cast but you always have to look at what are the blessings in the mishaps that you have? What are the blessings in the tough times? That was the biggest thing. I'm really happy because I'm able to be around the guys, laugh, talk and like I talked about before, just appreciating the game with everybody else.”

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals appear to be trending towards having massive absences from their squad.

Did Not Participate

Evan Brown (Personal), Marvin Harrison Jr (Foot/Heel), and Josh Sweat (Ankle/Knee).

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Limited

Kelvin Beachum (Rest). Beachum did not practice on Wednesday.

Full

Budda Baker (Concussion/Thumb), Hjalte Froholdt (Elbow), Will Johnson (Thumb), and Max Melton (Heel).

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.