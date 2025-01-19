Rams vs. Eagles Live Game Thread
PHILADELPHIA -- The Los Angeles Rams will play the NFC EAST Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday Afternoon.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Rams are one of the hottest teams in football, and Sunday's playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles will show just how much the Rams have grown this year under head coach Sean McVay and his talented staff. But will that growth be enough to win?
The Rams are a different team since their Week 12 meeting with the Eagles. The young defense has matured and are playing their best football of the season. The offense also showed in the Wild Card game what they are capable of when they have it rolling. The team comes into the match-up against the Eagles as the hottest team in the National Football League.
The Rams defense will have their hands full stopping this explosive Eagles offense. It is going to be a big challenge, but the Rams defense has shown it can show up and show out when it matters the most.
"He's a stud," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "You look at it, especially playing them this year and then last year, he's a real threat to be able to beat you with his arm or his legs. I think they're doing an excellent job. He knows how to play winning football. He's taking great care of the football. He's a threat to be able to pull it down, whether that's a designed run or whether those are off-schedule things if the rush integrity isn't on point. That's why they're so difficult to defend."
"They're as good as it gets up front. They're incredibly well-coached. They've skill position weapons all over the place. They've got a quarterback that can beat you with his arm or his legs and then [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] is doing some really special things even for his standards that he set over the course of his career. That's why these guys are who they are. I have a lot of respect for Jalen and the competitor that he is. It's going to be a great challenge.”
