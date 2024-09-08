Rams vs Lions Expert Predictions For SNF Playoff Rematch
The Los Angeles Rams will start their quest to get back to the postseason against the team that ended their year. They head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in what should be an epic way to begin the year.
Los Angeles will be looking for some revenge in this game after the Lions bested them in the postseason a year ago. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford will head back to the place that he called his NFL home for the majority of his career once again.
But who will win? Here at Rams on Sports Illustrated, our expert staff put together predictions for the upcoming game.
Matt Levine: While the Rams would love nothing more than to come away with a big revenge win over the Lions, I can't see it with all the injuries that they've suffered before the start of the year. Detroit is the better team and it'll show on Sunday.
Prediction: Lions 33, Rams 20
Jeremy Hanna: Last year, the Rams had one of the best offenses in the league, and their defense has the chance to be surprisingly strong even without Aaron Donald. Still, it’s hard to discount how good the Lions have gotten. I expect them to capitalize on the previous season’s success and take the win against Los Angeles.
Prediction: Lions 27, Rams 24
Alex Kirschenbaum: This Wild Card Game rematch means a heck of a lot more to L.A. than it does to Detroit. Los Angeles gets the big revenge win.
Prediction: Rams 20, Lions 17
Eva Geitheim: The Detroit Lions will get a win over the Los Angeles Rams on SNF. I see this being an exciting rematch from the wildcard round, but the Lions' overall talent advantage and home-field advantage, gives them the edge.
Prediction: Lions 28, Rams 20
Valentina Martinez: The Rams won’t get their redemption against the Detroit Lions to kick off the season. After losing 24-23 to Detroit in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season, the short-handed Rams will fall short yet again.
Prediction: Lions 30, Rams 22
Ricardo Sandoval: The Lions will look to carry that momentum onto the 2024 season where real exceptions are placed on them. The Lions will rise up to the challenge while the Rams will do enough to keep up with them on offense but don’t have enough on defense to stop the Lions' high-powered offense.
Prediction: Lions 30, Rams 24