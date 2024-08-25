Rams Waive QB Within First Round of Roster Cuts
As the Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their preseason against the Houston Texans in NRG Stadium, Sean McVay and his staff have their work cut out for them as they begin making roster decisions.
One story out of Rams training camp that made local headlines was the depth chart at the quarterback position. During the offseason, Los Angeles signed Jimmy Garoppolo after another failed stint as the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.
After watching all-pro pass catcher Devante Adams on Netflix special 'Receiver' nearly be moved to tears by Garoppolo's shortcomings as a quarterback, it was obvious the veteran quarterback needed a change of scenery.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo's contract with the Rams is a one-year deal with a base value of $4.5 million. The former 49ers franchise quarterback can make up to $12 million if he reaches his incentives. It is safe to assume that those incentives kick in if there is a scenario where Garoppolo has to replace Matthew Stafford due to injury.
During his time as a member of the Raiders, Garoppolo would violate the NFL's rules on Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE). The 32-year-old quarterback has to serve a two-game suspension, which created a competition for the duties of Rams backup quarterback.
Stetson Bennet and Dresser Winn were given majority of the snaps this preseason to decide who will serve as backup to Matthew Stafford in weeks one and two. After the final game of the preseason coach McVay announced that Stetson Bennett will serve as QB2 to open the season.
With three quarterbacks on the roster, quarterback Dresser Winn drew the short end of the stick as it was announced Sunday that the UT-Martin standout would be waived by the Rams. Winn spent last season on the practice squad and did get elevated to the main roster briefly.
After spending last season away from football to focus on his mental health, Bennett returns to the Rams with hopes of being the heir-apparent to Matthew Stafford. During an interview with Unreserved with TJ Calloway, Bennett had this to say about the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
“He’s been a starting quarterback in the league for, I guess, 16 years now. You know and he’s won a Super Bowl, but he’s also been on bad teams, I just kind of sit back and try to learn from him.”