What the Rams Have To Nail in the Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, even if they've relinquished the one seed to their divisional rivals in their Week 16 loss. There are only a couple of weeks left until the postseason starts, and then it becomes a matter of how long they can win on the road.

Regardless of the outcome of this season, the offseason is near for the Rams. This is an important offseason in dictating how good the Rams will be next season. They killed it last year by bringing back Matthew Stafford and rounding out their defense with additions such as Poona Ford and Nate Landman. What lessons can they take from last offseason to apply to this upcoming offseason?

Best Offseason Signings

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the top free agent signings of last offseason. Davante Adams made the list, as his career has found new life in Los Angeles. He isn't the only Rams player to make the list, as both Ford and Landman got recognition as well.

"Even at age 33, Adams has returned to peak form in his first year catching passes from Stafford and running routes alongside Puka Nacua. His 84.1 PFF receiving grade is not only the 11th-best among qualified receivers, but also his highest since 2022. The ex-Packer has been extremely friendly for his quarterback with a 112.6 passer rating when targeted, too", said Locker.

Elite Playmaker

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams lost a lot of wide receiver depth last offseason, with Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson leaving the team. Instead of solely relying on Puka Nacua , they went out and acquired a legitimate WR2, who has proven capable of taking over and serving as their main receiver when needed.

Adams may miss the remainder of the regular season, but his impact has been second to none in the Rams' offense. His numbers in the red zone have been monstrous, with his 14 touchdowns still being top five in the league. The Rams could've settled for less or banked on their younger players' development, but they were aggressive and bolstered their championship window.

Powerhouse in the Trenches

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Ford has proliferated his outstanding play from a year ago in SoFi Stadium. In 2025, his 89.5 overall PFF grade is the second-best among qualified interior defenders. While Ford has been good as a pass-rusher with a 73.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, he’s made his mark in run defense — procuring an 85.5 PFF run-defense grade with a 12.7% run stop rate".

The Rams' biggest weakness last season was their run defense. It's why they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, they were incapable of stopping Saquon Barkley. They had a massive need for them, and they went out and got themselves a monster in the trenches at Ford. His height may have turned off other teams on him, but the Rams saw what he did with the Los Angeles Chargers and took a shot in the dark.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Their defense's jump from great to elite can be attributed to the development and growth of their younger players on that side of the ball, but you cannot deny the impact Ford has had in the trenches. He plugs up rushing lanes as good as any nose tackle in the NFL, and he's helped transform them into a fringe top-ten best rushing defense in the league.

The lesson that can be learned here is that the Rams saw a devastating weakness and decided to address it. If there's one area the Rams defense is lacking in now, it's their secondary. They have to prioritize signing a safety to hopefully do the same to their defense as Ford has been able to do this season.

Underrated Asset

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) reacts after a fumble recover against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Landman was an unheralded signing from the Falcons but has performed like an above-average linebacker in Los Angeles. His 73.7 overall PFF grade is 18th among qualifiers, and his 79.4 PFF run-defense grade is 16th in that same group. Landman also places in the 81st percentile in PFF coverage grade (67.4) and in the 90th percentile in run stop rate (9.2%)".

I was so excited to see the Rams take a flyer on Landman last offseason, because I knew what he could bring to this Rams defense. He was one of the best tacklers on the Atlanta Falcons last season, and I knew they'd regret letting him go.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landman has singlehandedly won the Rams' some games this season, as he rarely misses an open field tackle and has forced four critical fumbles. The Rams were smart to extend him, as he's clearly been one of their most impactful linebackers.

The lesson for the Rams here is that they took a chance and it paid off. Not every free agent signing will be a slam dunk like these three were, but the Rams were taking a risk one way or another in signing these players. Ultimately, the Rams must continue to take risks if they want to continue to be successful next season.

