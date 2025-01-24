Reflecting on 2024, Sean McVay Expresses Appreciation For Job Done by Rams
When most franchises start a season 1-4, that typically means the season is over. Most NFL teams can not overcome such a poor start due to the lack of leadership that sometimes exists at the top of organizations or simply the talent in the NFL will not allow a team to stack up enough victories to make the postseason.
The Rams reminded the league that they are not those men. Finishing the year with nine wins in their last twelve regular season contests, the NFC West title, and a playoff win with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, Sean McVay put in another Coach of the Year performance.
While McVay should feel some type of way after not being nominated for the award, he instead took time on Tuesday to express appreciation for the work done by his team. He went on to say...
"You guys hear me say the word gratitude, but just appreciation. The journey was hard, but it was worth it. There was a lot of fulfillment. When you look back and you think about the things that calloused us in a good way, that was why it hurt because... I was talking with a couple of our coaches last night, you appreciate how hard it is to be in those positions and you don't take for granted how difficult it is," McVay said.
"We have some of these guys that’ve been on the team for two years, or even just these rookies and all they know is getting to the playoffs, playing well down the ladder stretch of the season, and overcoming some early adversity. I think that's a really cool thing, but you want to make sure that's never taken for granted. To be in a position where you're in the final eight and you're driving down the field with a chance to go up one with under a minute in the game in a hostile environment with a team that's played really well throughout the season and you had everything at your fingertips. To come up short… it’s a cool reflection of the team to be in that position, but it's also really hard because it just seemed like a lot of things were going to maybe line up for us to be able to host an NFC Championship. Everything that this team has gone through, everything that our city's gone through that's a lot bigger than football, it just seemed like things were going to line up in a fairytale type of way. I think the hard part about it is the finality of nope, it didn't go down that way. But appreciation, gratitude, and really the relationships that we're built in the midst of that journey, that's what I'll always remember about this group. It was as fun of a season as I've been a part of, especially the latter part, and it was as challenging in the early parts as any I've been a part of as well."
While McVay may be reflecting on what was, the ambitions of a Super Bowl in 2026 continue to drive the head man and the team forward. This is a team that wants to win, they know how to win and they understand what it takes to overcome issues that would sink other franchises. It is an exciting time to be a Ram, especially knowing they are the holders of the division crown.
