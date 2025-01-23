Rams Proves Competent Owners Bring Home Championships
Since being hired by the Rams, Les Snead and Sean McVay have done an incredible job turning a perennial losing franchise back to the winner it once was. Part of the reason why they've been successful is that they're allowed to do their jobs.
Too often in the NFL, owners believe they know best and in a pursuit to prove their way is the right way, they make moves on behalf of their franchise that sets their championship ambitions back years. In Los Angeles, Stan Kroenke stands back and reaps in the rewards. However ownership is needed and teams without strong leadership suffer as a result.
The Green Bay Packers are a great example. They're a historic, well-run franchise who has an enviable tie to their community but despite having what could now be four franchise quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, their four total Super Bowls and only two won since Vince Lombardi are a bit disappointing in the grand scheme of things. Perhaps an owner might have been able to bring in more free agents, be willing to draft players from Wisconsin or perhaps a wide reciever in the first round. Perhaps an owner would ruin the franchise forever. The Packers work as a baseline for whether a team has a good owner or not.
Bad ownership looks like what happened earlier on Wednesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired General Manager Trent Baalke after losing out on Liam Coen for their head coaching job. Coen opted to return to Tampa Bay as OC. Coen essentially chose a coordinator job that pays 4.5 million a year with no guarentees to succeed Todd Bowles over a 10+ million dollar a year head coaching job with Jacksonville alledgedly because he didn't want to work with Baalke.
Baalke, who had a public power struggle in San Francisco with Jim Harbaugh, is typically seen as the most hated executive in the NFL. No one likes him, especially not coaches and that's why it's been hard for the Jaguars to find a head coach.
Baalke isn't a pillar of succeess either. After Harbaugh's departure, Baalke promoted Jim Tomsula and then fired him after a year when it was made clear he was not the answer. He then hired Chip Kelly who was fired along with Baalke after a year as well. In Jacksonville, the first thing he did was hire Urban Meyer. Meyer was fired before the end of his first season for so many outrageous reasons it's not even worth the time to list.
Despite all of the issues and Baalke's concerning draft history, it took hitting rock bottom for Shad Khan to wake up. That's what poor ownership leads to and the Rams should be happy they do not have to suffer the fate of incompetency every single season.
